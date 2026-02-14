4 Hamptons Houses We Love This Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, we wanted to share some remarkable Hamptons homes that have captured our hearts. From a modern treehouse-inspired sanctuary to timeless estates steeped in Hamptons history, each of these residences tells a love story of architecture and setting.

At 11 Sunnyside Avenue on Shelter Island, a newly built residence rises at one of the island’s highest elevations, offering a rare blend of serenity and spectacle. Conceived by developer Angelo Varischetti and designed by WE+ Architecture & Design, this $5.5 million residence reimagines luxury living as an elevated sanctuary. Inspired by the whimsy of a treehouse, the four-bedroom home balances modern precision with a meditative spirit — walls of glass opening to water views, interiors shifting effortlessly from intimate evenings to grand celebrations. It’s a house that breathes with light by day and glows with velvet warmth by night.

Over in East Hampton, 35 Springwood Way presents a rare waterfront romance along Three Mile Harbor. Listed by Douglas Elliman, this newly completed, turnkey masterpiece is currently the only fully finished new-build waterfront home available in the area. With sweeping harbor views and an asking price of $11.5 million, it offers something increasingly scarce: immediate gratification paired with impeccable design. It’s the kind of home that feels like love at first sight — effortless, polished, and ready to be lived in from the very first sunset.

Further west in Quogue, 174 Dune Road is a $15 million oceanfront escape that captures the rhythm of the Atlantic. Listed with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, the octagonal modern residence unfolds across nearly two acres, with a tennis court, freeform pool, and panoramic water views. Coastal elegance defines its interiors, while its dramatic setting along one of the Hamptons’ most coveted stretches of shoreline makes every arrival feel cinematic. It’s a love letter to seaside living — expansive, windswept, and endlessly romantic.

And in the coveted Georgica Estate Section of East Hampton, 30 Cove Hollow Farm Road stands as a timeless declaration of devotion to classic Hamptons grandeur. This Queen Anne Revival estate, listed for $24.995 million with Douglas Elliman, spans 2.5 acres of rare privacy overlooking Georgica Cove. Landscaped by the renowned Edmund Hollander, the grounds feature a waterfall pool, sunken tennis court, pergola-covered patio, and lush gardens. The area itself has drawn luminaries such as Jay-Z and Beyoncé, adding to its quiet prestige. Grand yet gracious, this estate recalls what the Hamptons have always represented at their best: beauty, privacy, and enduring elegance.