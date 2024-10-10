Fall 2024: What’s Available on the Food & Beverage Market

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

There are lots of opportunities out there for those who wish to open a restaurant or event space on the South Fork. Check out what’s on the commercial real estate market from Montauk to Eastport, this fall while entrepreneurs look ahead to the summer 2025 season.

Montauk’s oldest restaurant, currently called Tauk at Trail’s End, is among those available for sale. The turnkey space at 63 S. Euclid Avenue, in the center of the downtown area, is asking $4.695 million. Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of Hamptons Compass Commercial have the exclusive listing.

One of the few properties left that allows for not only dining but nightlife, the 1,800-square-foot restaurant is close to the oceanfront beach. It sits on a 0.29-acre corner lot with 140 feet of frontage on S. Euclid Avenue. The space can hold about 120 people and includes an exterior patio with outdoor seating throughout the year.

The space underwent a recent renovation to create ” a rustic beach vibe for the classic Montauk style.

Included in the sales price is also a detached six-bedroom house that is being used for staff housing. There is also parking for 20 vehicles.

Here’s what else is available:

685 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk

The Surfside Inn & Restaurant, a Montauk mainstay with Atlantic Ocean views, has hit the commercial real estate market for $7.25 million. Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of Hamptons Compass Commercial have the exclusive listing. Located just across the road that runs along the ocean cliffs, the 0.43-acre elevated property provides glistening water views from its dining areas and some guest rooms. The restaurant features an ample dining room (for about 70), lounge area, bar, and outdoor dining and deck area. Covered porches offer a place to sit and relax with the water in view.“This truly storied Montauk legend is ready to change hands and allow new ownership to bring their vision to life,” Zwick says.

2095 Montauk Highway, Amagansett

A restaurant along the Napeague Stretch is available for lease. According to the online listing, the 4,476-square-foot space offers 123 seats, a wrap-around bar, and a double Ansul system kitchen.The 1.1-acre property provides a 450-square-foot space approved for outdoor seating, plus additional space for casual gatherings. There is also a three-bedroom apartment on the second floor of the building. The asking price for the base rent is $180,000 per year. Inquire with Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of Hamptons Compass Commercial.

290 Montauk Highway, East Hampton

A prime commercial building at the entrance to East Hampton Village, known to most as a restaurant but also home to a local Veterans of Foreign War post for about 40 years, has come to market. The space, occupied for the past decade by Highway Restaurant & Bar, is asking $6.175 million. Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of Hamptons Compass Commercial have the listing.

210 Hampton Road, Southampton

Southampton Village’s Enchanté Bistro, formerly home to the well-known Red Bar restaurant, has been listed for sale with Hamptons Compass Commercial‘s Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc. “The most magnificent restaurant site available in the Hamptons is now available to a renowned operator to make their mark in this highly sought-after locale,” Zwick tells Behind The Hedges in September. The offering price was not publicly disclosed.

56 and 58 South Bay Avenue, Eastport

A large waterfront catering hall and a separate restaurant in Eastport, on the edge of Southampton Town, recently came to the commercial market. The two separate properties total more than 1.52 acres, and sit directly on Moriches Bay, offering two prime food and beverage venues (most recently Trumpets on the Bay). There is a large amount of space to work with — approximately 7,500 square feet with 210 approved seats.The asking price is $6,875,000. Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of Hamptons Compass Commercial represent the listing.

Did we miss one you want added to this list? Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter and Instagram.