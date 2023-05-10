Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Tastebuds of Breadzilla fans still haven’t recovered from when the popular Wainscott sandwich shop and bakery closed in January of 2022. A Manhattan restaurant group had purchased the property with promises that some favorite menu items would be back when it reopened.

Despite a renovation that day never came to fruition. Now, the building at 84 Wainscott-Northwest Road has been sold, again.

Marc Goldberg, the principal of the well-known and much-loved Goldberg’s Famous Bagels located throughout the East End and in the building just to the south of the former Breadzilla property, confirmed the purchase.

“I was interested in it before,” Goldberg told Behind The Hedges, referring to when the property traded hands last year. “I was lucky enough to get a second chance.”

He plans to move Goldberg’s Bagels from 358 Montauk Highway, where it has been a tenant for at least 10 years, to 84 Wainscott-Northwest Road after the busy summer season.

Lee Minetree of Saunders & Associates represented both sides, putting the $3.4 million deal together back in December. It closed on Friday, May 5.

The Highway Group, the team that owns the nearby Highway Restaurant & Bar on the outskirts of Wainscott, bought the property last year. The total transaction was said to be about $2.7 million, including the property, business and equipment.

Breadzilla’s old home on the 0.38-acre property then underwent a complete renovation of the whole building and new equipment was installed.

They had planned for the site to be a home base for Autostrada Catering, according to a press release last year. It has a successful track record with world-class restaurants, including Eleven Madison Park, Shuko and Pasquale Jones, in New York City.

The Highway Group also recently sold Main Street Tavern in Amagansett for $4.45 million in January 2023. They purchased it in May 2020 for $2.825 million and also oversaw a major renovation there.

The Highway Group did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

Goldberg’s Bagels is located from Montauk to Center Moriches and on the North Fork from Greenport to Riverhead (Marc Goldberg is the principal in all except the one in Westhampton Beach).

He also purchased the property at 1742 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike in Sag Harbor last year, opening a bagel shop there too.

Email [email protected] with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. See what else is happening in the commercial real estate market. Click here.