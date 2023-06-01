Hamptons Open Houses: A Spacious East Hampton Home, Plus Much More

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Looking to kick back in your Hamptons dream home this summer? Then the house at 58 Cove Hollow Road in East Hampton could be for you.

Recently constructed by an award-winning architectural designer, the property is listed at $5,995,000.

The new homeowners can enjoy a sense of privacy in the heated pool, which is surrounded by a luscious garden. There is no need to worry about feeling isolated as the house is right down the road from the bustling East Hampton Village.

The 6,421-square-foot property has six bedrooms, six full and two half baths.

The chef’s kitchen features professional appliances, including a wine storage unit, as well as marble and granite countertops. In addition, residents will savor the spacious living room featuring a masonry fireplace to go along with the two-story vaulted ceiling.

Timothy R. O’Connor and Jeffrey C. Carter of Brown Harris Stevens are hosting an open house this weekend on Saturday, June 3, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

More Hamptons Open Houses

17 Broadway, East Hampton

Price: $1,150,000

Agent: Patricia Wadzinski, Sotheby’s International Realty

Friday, June 2, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 4, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

168 West Neck Road, Tuckahoe, Southampton

Price: $5,995,000

Agent: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, June 3, 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

163 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett

Price: $5,895,000

Agents: Timothy R. O’Connor, Jeffrey C. Carter, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, June 3, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

100 Wainscott Northwest Road, Wainscott

Price: $2,495,000

Agents: Ethan Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, June 3, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 4, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

12 Rolling Wood Lane, East Hampton

Price: $7,595,000

Agent: Ann Ciardullo, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

10 Cove Neck Lane, Southampton

Price: $2,500,000

Agents: Frank Bodenchak, Dawn Bodenchak, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

40 Knollwood Drive, Tuckahoe, Southampton

Price: $3,649,000

Agents: Constance Porto, Brenda Giufurta, Anne Marie Francavilla, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, June 3, Noon – 1:30 p.m.

1457 Deerfield Road, Water Mill

Price: $5,495,000

Agents: Thomas Cavallo, Kevin Wells, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, June 3, 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

12 Sag Harbor Court, Sag Harbor

Price: $4,995,000

Agent: Deborah Srb, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, June 3, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

25 McGuirk Street, East Hampton

Price: $2,750,000

Agent: Gene Stilwell, Town & Country Real Estate

Friday, June 2, 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

