Hamptons Open Houses: A Spacious East Hampton Home, Plus Much More

Looking to kick back in your Hamptons dream home this summer? Then the house at 58 Cove Hollow Road in East Hampton could be for you.
Recently constructed by an award-winning architectural designer, the property is listed at $5,995,000.
The new homeowners can enjoy a sense of privacy in the heated pool, which is surrounded by a luscious garden. There is no need to worry about feeling isolated as the house is right down the road from the bustling East Hampton Village.
The 6,421-square-foot property has six bedrooms, six full and two half baths.
The chef’s kitchen features professional appliances, including a wine storage unit, as well as marble and granite countertops. In addition, residents will savor the spacious living room featuring a masonry fireplace to go along with the two-story vaulted ceiling.
Timothy R. O’Connor and Jeffrey C. Carter of Brown Harris Stevens are hosting an open house this weekend on Saturday, June 3, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
More Hamptons Open Houses
17 Broadway, East Hampton
Price: $1,150,000
Agent: Patricia Wadzinski, Sotheby’s International Realty
Friday, June 2, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 4, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
168 West Neck Road, Tuckahoe, Southampton
Price: $5,995,000
Agent: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, June 3, 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
163 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett
Price: $5,895,000
Agents: Timothy R. O’Connor, Jeffrey C. Carter, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, June 3, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
100 Wainscott Northwest Road, Wainscott
Price: $2,495,000
Agents: Ethan Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, June 3, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 4, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
12 Rolling Wood Lane, East Hampton
Price: $7,595,000
Agent: Ann Ciardullo, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
10 Cove Neck Lane, Southampton
Price: $2,500,000
Agents: Frank Bodenchak, Dawn Bodenchak, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
40 Knollwood Drive, Tuckahoe, Southampton
Price: $3,649,000
Agents: Constance Porto, Brenda Giufurta, Anne Marie Francavilla, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, June 3, Noon – 1:30 p.m.
1457 Deerfield Road, Water Mill
Price: $5,495,000
Agents: Thomas Cavallo, Kevin Wells, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, June 3, 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
12 Sag Harbor Court, Sag Harbor
Price: $4,995,000
Agent: Deborah Srb, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, June 3, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
25 McGuirk Street, East Hampton
Price: $2,750,000
Agent: Gene Stilwell, Town & Country Real Estate
Friday, June 2, 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.
