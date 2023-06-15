Treat every day like a vacation in this beachfront property at 26 Three Mile Harbor Drive in East Hampton.
Step inside the spacious living room with a Carrara marble fireplace, perfect for a stay-at-home movie night. The open first-floor plan offers quick access from the living room to the luxurious chef’s kitchen featuring Calacatta stone.
The first-floor and second-floor master suites both offer waterfront views. The second floor of this five-bedroom, six-bath home is equipped with a deck that overlooks the beach and two other guest rooms with their own balconies.
When residents step outside into the backyard paradise, they’ll never want to leave as they gaze upon Gardiner’s Bay. The yard also has an oversized deck, heated pool, and private beach area, making it perfect for entertaining guests.
Dawn Neway, Diana Neway, and Marissa Simone of Douglas Elliman Real Estate are showcasing this $5,995,000 property Saturday, June 17, from noon to 2:00 p.m.
More Hamptons Open Houses
24 Squires Path, East Hampton
Price: $2,695,000
Agents: Timothy R. O’Connor, Jeffrey C. Carter, Brown Harris Stevens
Friday, June 16, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. & Saturday, June 17, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
100 Wainscott Northwest Road, Wainscott
Price: $2,495,000
Agents: Ethan Dayton, Zacheriah Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, June 17, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
785 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach
Price: $6,950,000
Agents: Lisa Perfido, Suzanne Sienkiewicz, Tom Ratcliffe, Nest Seekers International
Friday, June 16, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. & Saturday, June 17, 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.
163 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett
Price: $5,895,000
Agents: Timothy R. O’Connor, Jeffrey C. Carter, Brown Harris Stevens
Friday, June 16, 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
275 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach Village
Price: $2,999,999
Agent: Kimberly Monsour, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
21 Edison Drive, Montauk
Price: $4,295,000
Agents: Margaret A. Harvey, Cynthia Ibrahim, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, June 17, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
298 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
Price: $5,995,000
Agent: Geoff Gifkins, Nest Seekers International
Saturday, June 17, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
2 Den Tree Path, East Hampton
Price: $1,495,000
Agent: Nola Baris, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, June 17, noon – 2:00 p.m.
12 Sag Harbor Court, Sag Harbor
Price: $4,995,000
Agent: Deborah Srb, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, June 17, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.
38 Old Depot Road, Village of Quogue
Price: $2,850,000
Agent: Lauren A. Battista. Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, June 17, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
16 Amy’s Lane, East Hampton
Price: $5,895,000
Agent: Nick Brown, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, June 17, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. & Sunday, June 18, 9:30 a.m.– 11:30 a.m.
