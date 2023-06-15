Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Treat every day like a vacation in this beachfront property at 26 Three Mile Harbor Drive in East Hampton.

Step inside the spacious living room with a Carrara marble fireplace, perfect for a stay-at-home movie night. The open first-floor plan offers quick access from the living room to the luxurious chef’s kitchen featuring Calacatta stone.

The first-floor and second-floor master suites both offer waterfront views. The second floor of this five-bedroom, six-bath home is equipped with a deck that overlooks the beach and two other guest rooms with their own balconies.

When residents step outside into the backyard paradise, they’ll never want to leave as they gaze upon Gardiner’s Bay. The yard also has an oversized deck, heated pool, and private beach area, making it perfect for entertaining guests.

Dawn Neway, Diana Neway, and Marissa Simone of Douglas Elliman Real Estate are showcasing this $5,995,000 property Saturday, June 17, from noon to 2:00 p.m.

More Hamptons Open Houses

24 Squires Path, East Hampton

Price: $2,695,000

Agents: Timothy R. O’Connor, Jeffrey C. Carter, Brown Harris Stevens

Friday, June 16, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. & Saturday, June 17, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

100 Wainscott Northwest Road, Wainscott

Price: $2,495,000

Agents: Ethan Dayton, Zacheriah Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, June 17, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

785 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach

Price: $6,950,000

Agents: Lisa Perfido, Suzanne Sienkiewicz, Tom Ratcliffe, Nest Seekers International

Friday, June 16, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. & Saturday, June 17, 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

163 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett

Price: $5,895,000

Agents: Timothy R. O’Connor, Jeffrey C. Carter, Brown Harris Stevens

Friday, June 16, 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

275 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach Village

Price: $2,999,999

Agent: Kimberly Monsour, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

21 Edison Drive, Montauk

Price: $4,295,000

Agents: Margaret A. Harvey, Cynthia Ibrahim, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, June 17, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

298 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

Price: $5,995,000

Agent: Geoff Gifkins, Nest Seekers International

Saturday, June 17, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

2 Den Tree Path, East Hampton

Price: $1,495,000

Agent: Nola Baris, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, June 17, noon – 2:00 p.m.

12 Sag Harbor Court, Sag Harbor

Price: $4,995,000

Agent: Deborah Srb, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, June 17, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

38 Old Depot Road, Village of Quogue

Price: $2,850,000

Agent: Lauren A. Battista. Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, June 17, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

16 Amy’s Lane, East Hampton

Price: $5,895,000

Agent: Nick Brown, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, June 17, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. & Sunday, June 18, 9:30 a.m.– 11:30 a.m.

For more Hamptons real estate, click here. Email [email protected] with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.