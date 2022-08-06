North Fork Open Houses: Two Homes, One Jamesport Property

This week’s tour of North Fork open houses includes a Jamesport property with not just one, but two homes.
The property at 716 Herricks Lane, listed at $1.75 million, offers a main house with three bedrooms and a second brand new house, all with vineyard views and close to Iron Pier Beach. Dolores Peterson of Douglas Elliman represents the listing.
In the main home, there is a living room, formal dining room, great room with a wood-burning fireplace an eat-in kitchen, a three-season sunroom and a laundry room. The home has a gas furnace and a hot water heater, as well as a new roof.
The second house offers an eat-in kitchen, a living room, one bedroom and a full bathroom, as well as a laundry room.
The property also has a small farm stand and a chicken coop. There is also a detached garage.
The open house will be held on Saturday, August 6, from noon to 2 p.m.
More North Fork open houses this weekend:
8095 Alvahs Lane, Cutchogue
Price: $1.999 million
Broker: Nicholas J. Planamento, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, August 6, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sunday, August 7, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
555 E. Legion Avenue, Mattituck
Price: $1.75 million
Brokers: Katie Schimpf and William C. McIntosh, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, August 6, 12 – 2 p.m., Sunday, August 7, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->
1400 Evergreen Drive, Cutchogue
Price: $1.2 million
Broker: Mary Lentini, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, August 6, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
150 Merritts Pond Road, Riverhead
Price: $390,000
Broker: Erica Kelly, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, August 6, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->
605 Gus Drive, East Marion
Price: $2,349,000
Broker: Judy Rudsky, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, August 7, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
Looking for open houses on the South Fork? Click here.