North Fork Open Houses: Two Homes, One Jamesport Property

North Fork open house, Jamesport
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty

This week’s tour of North Fork open houses includes a Jamesport property with not just one, but two homes.

The property at 716 Herricks Lane, listed at $1.75 million, offers a main house with three bedrooms and a second brand new house, all with vineyard views and close to Iron Pier Beach. Dolores Peterson of Douglas Elliman represents the listing.

In the main home, there is a living room, formal dining room, great room with a wood-burning fireplace an eat-in kitchen, a three-season sunroom and a laundry room. The home has a gas furnace and a hot water heater, as well as a new roof.

The second house offers an eat-in kitchen, a living room, one bedroom and a full bathroom, as well as a laundry room.

The property also has a small farm stand and a chicken coop. There is also a detached garage.

The open house will be held on Saturday, August 6, from noon to 2 p.m.

More North Fork open houses this weekend:

North Fork open houses
Courtesy of Town & Country Real Estate

8095 Alvahs Lane, Cutchogue
Price: $1.999 million
Broker: Nicholas J. Planamento, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, August 6, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sunday, August 7, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

555 E. Legion Avenue, Mattituck
Price: $1.75 million
Brokers: Katie Schimpf and William C. McIntosh, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, August 6, 12 – 2 p.m., Sunday, August 7, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Daniel Gale

1400 Evergreen Drive, Cutchogue
Price: $1.2 million
Broker: Mary Lentini, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, August 6, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

150 Merritts Pond Road, Riverhead
Price: $390,000
Broker: Erica Kelly, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, August 6, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Daniel Gale

605 Gus Drive, East Marion
Price: $2,349,000
Broker: Judy Rudsky, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, August 7, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Looking for open houses on the South Fork? Click here

 

 

