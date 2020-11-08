Top 5 Stories on Behind The Hedges This Week: Synagogue Buys Historic Building for Expansion Project

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Hampton Synagogue Unveils Children’s Center in Historic Westhampton Beach Building

Westhampton Beach is experiencing a period of growth and change in its downtown community, and the local synagogue is no different. While much has been stifled during the COVID-19 pandemic, the synagogue is pressing ahead with a plan to expand its services.

360-Degree Water Views on Unique Meadow Lane Property Asking $90 Million

It is one of the most expensive properties on the market today — 1080 and 1100 Meadow Lane in Southampton Village has breathtaking, 360 degrees views of the Atlantic Ocean and Shinnecock Bay and comes with distinct amenities. Find out more about this unique property.

Cupola Raised, Placing ‘Crown Jewel’ Back on Bridgehampton’s Historic Nathaniel Rogers House

The restoration of the National Rogers House, a museum under the stewardship of the Bridgehampton Museum, is nearly complete after nearly a decade of work. The finishing touches are being put on the house to restore it to its 1840 glory.

What Do Record CPF Revenues Mean for the East End?

An historically accurate replica of the cupola Nathaniel Rogers installed at his Bridgehampton house in 1840 was hoisted atop the restored Greek Revival, which is said to be one of two of the most important surviving examples of such architecture on Long Island.

19th Century Southampton Village Home Changes Hands

The renovated 1893 Southampton Village home at 16 Foster Crossing, designed by the noted 19th century architect, James L’Hommedieu, officially changed hands when it sold recently.