Must-see North Fork Open Houses: Orient Home in Bayfront Community

An Orient home just steps from the bay is on the list of must-see North Fork open houses this weekend. Located at 735 Major Pond Road, the Cape Cod home is listed for $2 million with Lori M. Feilen of Town & Country Real Estate.

The home is located just 200 steps from a three-acre, secluded, deeded beach overlooking Orient Harbor. The 1.9-acre property is part of a private bayfront community.

In the home, there is 2,800 square feet of space featuring a three-season sunroom, ideal for kicking back, and four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

An open house will be shown on Saturday, August 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Looking for open houses on the South Fork, we’ve got you covered, too.

Other North Fork open houses this weekend:

300 George Road, New Suffolk

Price: $1.275 million

Brokers: Barbara Poliwoda and Kenneth Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, August 27, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and August 28, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

135 Dogwood Lane, East Marion

Price: $1.325 million

Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale

Saturday, August 27, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

10940 Main Road, East Marion

Price: $995,000

Brokers: Kenneth Poliwoda and Barbara Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, August 27, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

960 Farmveu Road, Mattituck

Price: $1.2 million

Brokers: Thomas McCloskey and Melissa Principi, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, August 27, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and August 28, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

716 Herricks Lane, Jamesport

Price: $1.75 million

Broker: Dolores Peterson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, August 27, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

960 Willow Terrace Lane, Orient

Price: $2.895 million

Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale

Saturday, August 27, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

1790 Grandview Drive, Orient

Price: $4.2 million

Brokers: Rita Rooney and Paul Loeb, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, August 27, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

52 Dune Drive #52, Riverhead

Price: $820,000

Broker: Margaret Smith, Daniel Gale

Saturday, August 27, 1 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->

1055 Wood Lane, Peconic

Price: $1.349 million

Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate

Sunday, August 28, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

6320 Main Bayview Road, Southold

Price: $1.899 million

Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate

Sunday, August 28, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

59 Linda Lane, Riverhead

Price: $999,999

Brokers: Peter Halpin and Alexander Aquino, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, August 28, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

12910 Main Road, East Marion

Price: $1.995 million

Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale

Sunday, August 28, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

605 Gus Drive, East Marion

Price: $2.349 million

Broker: Judy Rudsky, Daniel Gale

Sunday, August 28, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

8095 Alvahs Lane, Cutchogue

Price: $1.999 million

Broker: Nicholas J. Planamento, Town & Country Real Estate

Sunday, August 28, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

500 Private Road #8, Cutchogue

Price: $2.95 million

Broker: Lana Faye Sherman, Daniel Gale

Sunday, August 28, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->