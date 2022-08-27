Must-see North Fork Open Houses: Orient Home in Bayfront Community

An Orient home just steps from the bay is on the list of must-see North Fork open houses this weekend. Located at 735 Major Pond Road, the Cape Cod home is listed for $2 million with Lori M. Feilen of Town & Country Real Estate.
The home is located just 200 steps from a three-acre, secluded, deeded beach overlooking Orient Harbor. The 1.9-acre property is part of a private bayfront community.
In the home, there is 2,800 square feet of space featuring a three-season sunroom, ideal for kicking back, and four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
An open house will be shown on Saturday, August 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Looking for open houses on the South Fork, we’ve got you covered, too.
Other North Fork open houses this weekend:
300 George Road, New Suffolk
Price: $1.275 million
Brokers: Barbara Poliwoda and Kenneth Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, August 27, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and August 28, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->
135 Dogwood Lane, East Marion
Price: $1.325 million
Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale
Saturday, August 27, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->
10940 Main Road, East Marion
Price: $995,000
Brokers: Kenneth Poliwoda and Barbara Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, August 27, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
960 Farmveu Road, Mattituck
Price: $1.2 million
Brokers: Thomas McCloskey and Melissa Principi, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, August 27, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and August 28, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->
716 Herricks Lane, Jamesport
Price: $1.75 million
Broker: Dolores Peterson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, August 27, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
960 Willow Terrace Lane, Orient
Price: $2.895 million
Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale
Saturday, August 27, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
See it here ->
1790 Grandview Drive, Orient
Price: $4.2 million
Brokers: Rita Rooney and Paul Loeb, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, August 27, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->
52 Dune Drive #52, Riverhead
Price: $820,000
Broker: Margaret Smith, Daniel Gale
Saturday, August 27, 1 – 4 p.m.
See it here ->
1055 Wood Lane, Peconic
Price: $1.349 million
Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate
Sunday, August 28, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here ->
6320 Main Bayview Road, Southold
Price: $1.899 million
Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate
Sunday, August 28, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->
59 Linda Lane, Riverhead
Price: $999,999
Brokers: Peter Halpin and Alexander Aquino, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, August 28, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
12910 Main Road, East Marion
Price: $1.995 million
Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale
Sunday, August 28, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
605 Gus Drive, East Marion
Price: $2.349 million
Broker: Judy Rudsky, Daniel Gale
Sunday, August 28, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
8095 Alvahs Lane, Cutchogue
Price: $1.999 million
Broker: Nicholas J. Planamento, Town & Country Real Estate
Sunday, August 28, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
500 Private Road #8, Cutchogue
Price: $2.95 million
Broker: Lana Faye Sherman, Daniel Gale
Sunday, August 28, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->