North Fork Open Houses to Ring in November

Among the North Fork open houses, a newly constructed Cutchogue home will be shown this weekend. Located at 560 Fawn Lane, the property is on the market with Susan Orioli of NOFO Real Estate for $1.45 million.

Four bedrooms and two and a half baths can be found in the 2,900 square foot space along with a designer kitchen and den/family room. The home’s exceptional finishings include oak wood flooring and cedar shake siding.

Outside, enjoy a kayak launch and access to Nassau Point Causeway Beach. Not far from town and restaurants, this is a prime location to be.

Check it out Saturday, November 5 from 12 – 2 p.m.

Other North Fork open houses this weekend:

2275 Pine Neck Road, Southold

Price: $925,000

Broker: Robert Wilner, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 5, 10 – 3 p.m.

610 Bailey Avenue, Greenport

Price: $629,000

Broker: Paul Loeb, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 5, 12 – 2 p.m.

2620 Little Neck Road, Cutchogue

Price: $725,000

Broker: Amy L. Kirincic, Daniel Gale

Saturday, November 5, 12 – 2 p.m.

129 Scenic Lake Drive #129, Riverhead

Price: $465,000

Brokers: Denice Lara and Jennifer Arena, Daniel Gale

Saturday, November 5, 12 – 2 p.m.

57 Foxglove Row, 57, Riverhead

Price: $879,900

Broker: Maureen Sullivan, Daniel Gale

Saturday, November 5, 1 – 3 p.m. and Sunday, November 6, 12 – 2 p.m.

16 Foxglove Row #16, Riverhead

Price: $849,900

Broker: Lisa Jaeger, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 5, 1 – 3 p.m.

10940 Main Road, East Marion

Price: $850,000

Brokers: Kenneth Poliwoda and Barbara Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6, 1 – 3 p.m.

1600 Hillcrest Drive, Orient

Price: $2.65 million

Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale

Sunday, November 6, 1 – 3 p.m.

