North Fork Open Houses to Ring in November

Among the North Fork open houses, a newly constructed Cutchogue home will be shown this weekend. Located at 560 Fawn Lane, the property is on the market with Susan Orioli of NOFO Real Estate for $1.45 million.
Four bedrooms and two and a half baths can be found in the 2,900 square foot space along with a designer kitchen and den/family room. The home’s exceptional finishings include oak wood flooring and cedar shake siding.
Outside, enjoy a kayak launch and access to Nassau Point Causeway Beach. Not far from town and restaurants, this is a prime location to be.
Check it out Saturday, November 5 from 12 – 2 p.m.
Other North Fork open houses this weekend:
2275 Pine Neck Road, Southold
Price: $925,000
Broker: Robert Wilner, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, November 5, 10 – 3 p.m.
610 Bailey Avenue, Greenport
Price: $629,000
Broker: Paul Loeb, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, November 5, 12 – 2 p.m.
2620 Little Neck Road, Cutchogue
Price: $725,000
Broker: Amy L. Kirincic, Daniel Gale
Saturday, November 5, 12 – 2 p.m.
129 Scenic Lake Drive #129, Riverhead
Price: $465,000
Brokers: Denice Lara and Jennifer Arena, Daniel Gale
Saturday, November 5, 12 – 2 p.m.
57 Foxglove Row, 57, Riverhead
Price: $879,900
Broker: Maureen Sullivan, Daniel Gale
Saturday, November 5, 1 – 3 p.m. and Sunday, November 6, 12 – 2 p.m.
16 Foxglove Row #16, Riverhead
Price: $849,900
Broker: Lisa Jaeger, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, November 5, 1 – 3 p.m.
10940 Main Road, East Marion
Price: $850,000
Brokers: Kenneth Poliwoda and Barbara Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6, 1 – 3 p.m.
1600 Hillcrest Drive, Orient
Price: $2.65 million
Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale
Sunday, November 6, 1 – 3 p.m.
