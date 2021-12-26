Top 10 Most Popular Hamptons Listings on Behind The Hedges in 2021

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Each week, Behind The Hedges features listings for sale or for rent that we think will be of interest to our readers. Some are brand new and modern, others are historic and have lots of character. Some listings are among the priciest pieces of real estate in New York, while others are more modest and affordable.

Our top 10 most popular residential listings featured in 2021 have a vast range when it comes to asking prices — from $499,000 to $175 million. Several of the listings have already sold, and, of course, its the priciest ones that are still available.

1. Buy a Unit in Montauk Shores Condominium Trailer Park for $1.675 Million

In June, we told you about a two-bedroom unit in Montauk Shores Condominium, an oceanfront trailer park, that went on the market at $1.675 million. The gated community is one of the most coveted on the South Fork and unit 14 was in demand, despite its price and 595-square-foot size. The reason: It enjoys 900 feet of coastline and access to some of the best surfing and surfcasting spots the island has to offer.

By the way, the unit has been sold. Brian and Tracey Early purchased the property on July 2 for $1.6 million.

2. ‘The Glass House’ Hits the Market for Just Over $7 Million

This modern home at 145 Neck Path in Springs was listed at $7.099 million when Hedges wrote about it in May. The owner/builder, Juan Figueroa, well-known for the renovation of the Williamsburg Savings Bank, describes it as “a work of art that you can live in,” according to Jack Richardson, who got the exclusive on the property and brought J.B. Andreassi in on the listing. We’ll be hearing more about this property in the upcoming docu-series, Selling the Hamptons.

3. Mylestone at Meadow Lane: The Ultimate in Hamptons Beachfront Luxury for $175 Million

A rare double waterfront, eight-acre estate with views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Shinnecock Bay with a 15,000-plus-square-foot residence went on the market about a year ago now. Bespoke Real Estate listed Mylestone at Meadow Lane in Southampton Village for a jaw-dropping $175 million. And, it’s exactly what you might expect of an exclusive coastal enclave listed at that mind-boggling amount — plus, it’s still available if you’ve got that kind of dough.

4. John Steinbeck’s Former Sag Harbor Home Turns a Page, Lands on Market for $17.9 Million

In February, John Steinbeck’s former home in Sag Harbor went on the market for $17.9 million. The Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist’s old house is located at 2 Bluff Point Lane on a peninsula overlooking Morris Cove and Upper Sag Harbor Cove. Despite his death 53 years ago and that his wife Elaine has been gone 18 years, the property has remained mostly as it was when he wrote The Winter of Our Discontent, his last novel that was published in 1961.

No sooner than the news broke that his wife’s heirs had decided to sell the 1.8-acre property, an effort quickly began to preserve it. It remains on the market, now asking $16.75 million.

5. ‘The Bioscleave House’ in East Hampton Could Be Yours for Under $1 Million

The unique and colorful East Hampton home, known as the Bioscleave House (Lifespan Extending Villa) was relisted over the spring for $975,000 with Brown Harris Stevens’ J.B. D’Santos.

Located on 1.1-acre of land at 113 Springy Banks Road, the house is the only realized American project of avant-garde artists Madeline Gins and her husband, Shusaku Arakawa. The couple believed in a philosophy called Reversible Destiny, which was at the center of their work at the Bioscleave House.

Just recently, it went under contract.

6. Montauk Steal? Waterfront Home Listed for Under $500,000

This was by far the smallest home we wrote about all year. A lakefront, 260-square-foot co-op in Montauk went on the market for $499,000 in June. Known as “The Outrigger,” Unit 3 at the East Lake Drive co-op complex is certainly the most affordable home on the water out at the Point. It sold for $475,000 on July 21.

7. Impressive Fordune Estate in Water Mill Asks $29.5 Million

A true old world estate in the exclusive Fordune section of Water Mill, the impressive 16,500-square-foot home at 17 Channel Pond Court also comes with deeded ocean access on six acres of park-like grounds. When we wrote about it in March, the property was listed with Douglas Elliman’s Michaela Keszler and Joseph Savio for $29.5 million.

The classic shingle-style residence is part of Fordune, what was once Henry Ford II’s 235-acre oceanfront estate in the 1950s. Now hidden behind a gated entry, the large, traditionally decorated home is down a long driveway lined with sycamore trees that ends with a circular motor court and well-manicured property with many specimen trees and plantings.

8. Charming East Hampton Village Home Lists at $3.495 Million

A 150-year-old Victorian-style home in the heart of East Hampton Village listed for $3.495 million appeared on Behind The Hedges in early October. Renovated in recent years, the home at 44 Buell Lane still offers classic village charm with all the modern creature comforts buyers expect. J.B. D’Santos of Brown Harris Stevens still represents the listing.

The now 3,870-square-foot home was originally built in 1870 by the Most Holy Trinity parish for the priest, D’Santos says. The church is located just a few doors down at 79 Buell Lane.

9. Home on East Hampton’s Lily Pond Lane Lists for $69 Million

In June, we told you about the striking oceanfront home on East Hampton’s prestigious Lily Pond Lane that had just hit the market for the first time in 75 years. Known as “Cima Del Mundo,” Spanish for “top of the world,” the home at 201 Lily Pond Lane is listed with Ed Petrie and James Petrie of Compass for $69 million.

The Spanish colonial-style abode sits on 2.7 acres with 400 feet of ocean frontage, situated so it offers views towards Georgica Beach. The eight-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bath home also offers view north across Lily Pond with protected views enhanced by what Compass says is East Hampton’s only ha-ha wall, a recessed landscape design element that creates a vertical barrier while preserving an uninterrupted view of the landscape.

